Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Get Lifevantage alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lifevantage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Lifevantage

Lifevantage Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Lifevantage has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.93 million. Lifevantage had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 4.29%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Lifevantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.15 EPS.

Lifevantage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lifevantage’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $47,190.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,495.52. This represents a 15.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lifevantage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifevantage during the second quarter worth $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lifevantage by 870.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Lifevantage in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Lifevantage by 2,555.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Lifevantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifevantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifevantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.