Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LECO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $236.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.77. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total value of $1,770,878.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,903.34. This represents a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $233,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,351.71. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,148. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 22.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 72,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

