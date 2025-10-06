Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $320.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.10 and a 52 week high of $405.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.50.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

