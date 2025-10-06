Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$5.92 and last traded at C$5.78, with a volume of 575759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.18.
Several research firms have commented on LAR. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.
