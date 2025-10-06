Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Up 32.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) traded up 32.2% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.64. 7,329,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 747% from the average session volume of 865,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. Cormark downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.13.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
