Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Up 32.2% – Still a Buy?

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 32.2% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.64. 7,329,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 747% from the average session volume of 865,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.
LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark lowered Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.13.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
