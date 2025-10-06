LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $365.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $314.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $236.59 and a 52-week high of $403.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.61.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.21%.

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,836. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 40.3% in the third quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

