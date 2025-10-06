Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) vs. Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Financial Analysis

Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Get Cannabis Wheaton Income alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cannabis Wheaton Income and Lument Finance Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannabis Wheaton Income $89.29 million 1.57 -$11.93 million $0.02 5.19 Lument Finance Trust $29.03 million 3.47 $22.65 million $0.19 10.13

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lument Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cannabis Wheaton Income. Cannabis Wheaton Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

19.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cannabis Wheaton Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cannabis Wheaton Income and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannabis Wheaton Income 19.99% 22.52% 10.57% Lument Finance Trust 14.50% 12.51% 2.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cannabis Wheaton Income and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannabis Wheaton Income 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lument Finance Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Cannabis Wheaton Income has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Cannabis Wheaton Income

(Get Free Report)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names. It sells its products through supply arrangements with provincial control boards and distributors, medical cannabis sales channels, and retailers, as well as to authorized wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lument Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Wheaton Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Wheaton Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.