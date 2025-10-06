MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 0.1%

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

MMYT stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $81.84 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,014.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

