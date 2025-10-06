Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,444,000 after buying an additional 86,670 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 609,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,186,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $245.35 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.12.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

