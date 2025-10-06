MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $2,600.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 target price (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price target on MercadoLibre and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,822.78.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,172.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,382.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2,345.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $698,848,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,744,000 after buying an additional 192,071 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,411,000 after acquiring an additional 173,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

