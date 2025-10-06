Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Purchased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 9.3% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total value of $384,838.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,832 shares in the company, valued at $22,120,428. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,665 shares of company stock worth $164,584,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $710.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $753.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.02.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

