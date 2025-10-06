MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,500 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,126,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 44,477 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

