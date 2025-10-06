Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

MBOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Microbot Medical from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microbot Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Microbot Medical Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $162.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microbot Medical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

