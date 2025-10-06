Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 13.1% – Here’s What Happened

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 2,474,373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 703% from the average daily volume of 308,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$232.77 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 45.60.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

