Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Down 13.1% – What’s Next?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.1% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 2,474,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 703% from the average daily volume of 308,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 45.60, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

