Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,047.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.10%.The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 733.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

