Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,792 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.1%

BDX opened at $193.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.03 and its 200 day moving average is $187.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Argus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

