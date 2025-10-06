Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78,715 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 5.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. CLSA began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $102.00 price target on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $84.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $89.13.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

