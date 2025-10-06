Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,160,000 after acquiring an additional 137,874 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Huber Research raised FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $359.10.

FDS stock opened at $282.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.24 and a 200-day moving average of $409.29. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.03 and a 12-month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,650.79. This represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

