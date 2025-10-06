Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 91.8% in the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 43.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

