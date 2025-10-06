Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $6.16 Million in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 1,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS stock opened at $234.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.80. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $261.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, September 25th. CICC Research started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.38.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

