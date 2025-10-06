Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 151.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,052,000 after acquiring an additional 464,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $123,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,418,389,000 after buying an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $319,463,000 after buying an additional 160,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $375.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.33.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $175.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.86. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

