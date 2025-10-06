Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 30,387 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,387 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.3%

TTD opened at $51.55 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.