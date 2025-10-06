Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,060 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.20 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.