Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Postrock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,798,540 shares of company stock worth $4,273,477,287. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

