MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on shares of MYR Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

MYR Group Price Performance

MYRG opened at $199.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.09 and a 200-day moving average of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $97.72 and a 1-year high of $220.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business had revenue of $900.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 12,329.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in MYR Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

