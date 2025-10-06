Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives $12.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.4545.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 6.6%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 285,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 86,973 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $749.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

