Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives $12.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.4545.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.
NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $749.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.97.
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.
