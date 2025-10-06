Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,332 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after buying an additional 842,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1%

AVGO stock opened at $338.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.