National Bank Financial Expects Reduced Earnings for BCE

BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of BCE opened at $23.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.63. BCE has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 437.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of BCE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,249,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,458,000 after buying an additional 6,697,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,101,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,574,000 after buying an additional 222,432 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in BCE by 50.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,181,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,232 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BCE by 99.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,006,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 170.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,679,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,253 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

