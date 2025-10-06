National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBHC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

National Bank Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 4,552.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Bank in the first quarter worth about $526,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBHC stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. National Bank has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. National Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $-0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a ($1.20) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of -3.1%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

