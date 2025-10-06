National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) and National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Star Equity and National Presto Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 1 1 0 0 1.50 National Presto Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Star Equity currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 57.66%. Given Star Equity’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Star Equity is more favorable than National Presto Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $140.06 million 0.23 -$4.77 million ($1.30) -9.08 National Presto Industries $450.60 million 1.87 $41.46 million $5.83 20.17

This table compares Star Equity and National Presto Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

National Presto Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity. Star Equity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Presto Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and National Presto Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -2.81% -3.81% -2.84% National Presto Industries 9.23% 11.42% 9.19%

Risk and Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats Star Equity on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc. provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical products, medium caliber cartridge cases; and metal parts; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. The company’s Safety segment patents machine learning, digital sensors, and cloud-based technology to monitor freezers and refrigerators that detects and alerts users to potential safety issues around pharmaceuticals and food. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

