NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $13.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NRDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NerdWallet

NerdWallet Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $11.03 on Friday. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $838.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.44.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. NerdWallet has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NerdWallet will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.