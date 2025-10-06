NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Arete Research raised shares of NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $151.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $159.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in NetEase by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 266.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in NetEase by 1,415.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

