New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Short Interest Up 136.4% in September

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,400 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
New Horizon Aircraft Price Performance
Shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. New Horizon Aircraft has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
About New Horizon Aircraft
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Horizon Aircraft
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for New Horizon Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.