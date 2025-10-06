New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Short Interest Up 136.4% in September

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,400 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

New Horizon Aircraft Price Performance

Shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. New Horizon Aircraft has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

