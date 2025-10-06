NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $40.88.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.4%

NXRT opened at $31.64 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $802.26 million, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.08%.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, Director Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,628. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

