Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $976,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $710.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $753.21 and its 200-day moving average is $676.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total transaction of $387,088.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,026 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,666.72. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total value of $384,838.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,120,428. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,665 shares of company stock worth $164,584,215. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

