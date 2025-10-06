NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $166.56 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.14 and a 200-day moving average of $141.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Melius began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.85.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

