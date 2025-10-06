Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.3750.
OSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.50 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 27th.
OSBC stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $908.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $19.46.
Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.58 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.
Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.
