Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.4286.
ONTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Onto Innovation
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation Price Performance
Onto Innovation stock opened at $144.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.78. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Onto Innovation
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.