Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.4286.

ONTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 33.3% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $144.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.78. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

