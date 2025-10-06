OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $28.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

In other OPENLANE news, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,658,313.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,667.78. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $5,436,425.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,616.94. This represents a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1,927.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,336,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,368 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,623,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,725,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 7.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,925,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,367,000 after buying an additional 647,164 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,577,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,250,000 after acquiring an additional 461,976 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. OPENLANE has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

