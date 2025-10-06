PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PainReform in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PainReform currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

PainReform Stock Performance

About PainReform

Shares of PRFX stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.58. PainReform has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

