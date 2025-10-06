Parkside Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 367,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 142,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,168,000 after acquiring an additional 83,417 shares during the period. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $309.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

