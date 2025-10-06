Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys New Stake in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 1,722.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Core Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000.

Shares of CORZ opened at $17.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 6.58.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.09 million. Core Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Arete initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Core Scientific from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered Core Scientific to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

