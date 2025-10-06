Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys Shares of 12,404 American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,404 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,328 shares of the airline’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,485 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

