Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

