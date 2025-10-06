Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. $VALE

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vale by 8.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 5.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Price Performance

Vale stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Vale from $13.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Vale Company Profile



Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

