Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $59.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

