Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 3,015 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

