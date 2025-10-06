Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,173,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,979,000 after purchasing an additional 905,045 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 700,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,205,000 after buying an additional 75,690 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 245,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 73,830 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after buying an additional 67,642 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 621,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,779,000 after buying an additional 66,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $94.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

